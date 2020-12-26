Celebrating Christmas at the Movies

WAUKEE, Iowa — Even during a pandemic, people in central Iowa are keeping one Christmas tradition alive by going to the movies.

“There are many, many families here in the metro area in particular who have Christmas Day movie traditions and we are seeing a lot of those folks coming in today,” Alison Meyer, general manager at The Palms Theatres & IMAX, said.

Safety measures are in place including spacing out seating in the theaters and requiring masks in common areas.

For some families, catching a movie on Christmas is a long-standing holiday tradition. For others, it’s a new way for them to celebrate during the pandemic.

“My daughter just thought since it was a different Christmas this year and the family hasn’t really been together, we decided we would come to a movie,” moviegoer Mark Crouch said.

New releases including the long-awaited “Wonder Woman” brought in many guests.

“I know that they’re being very safe and they’ve got it socially distanced,” moviegoer David Meyer said, “and this is one of those kinds of movies you want to see on the really big screen.”

The Palms has movies playing throughout Christmas evening. You can purchase tickets at the door or online.