DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday Mo Donegal became the first-ever Iowa-owned horse to win a Triple Crown race. On Tuesday his owners will bring the celebration back to Iowa with three magic words: free ice cream.

Mo Donegal is owned by Donegal Racing, managed by Des Moines attorney and Democratic Insider Jerry Crawford. After being squeezed out on the inside during the Kentucky Derby in the first leg of the derby, Mo Donegal bounced back with dominant showing in the final leg on Saturday.

This coming Saturday the win will be celebrated with free ice cream served up at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park in downtown Des Moines. The Outside Scoop will be serving up free scoops of green and yellow ice cream – Donegal colors – to kids age 14 and under from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at 15th Street between Grand and Locust on Tuesday, June 14th.