DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday is the second and final day of CelebrAsian. The annual downtown Des Moines festival showcasing authentic Asian food, cultural exhibits, live entertainment and more is celebrating its 20th year.

Nu Huynh, the executive director of the Iowa Asian Alliance, the organization that puts on CelebrAsian, said this year there are a record 15 villages. Some are making their debut, like the Myanmar and Pacific Islander villages. Others are coming back including the Chinese and Indian villages.

While there’s great food and the festival can be a lot of fun, CelebrAsian is a chance for people to learn about many different cultures.

“My favorite part about this festival is seeing all of our communities come together and it’s such a beautiful display of our culture and heritage and having such a strong presence in Iowa, in Des Moines,” Huynh said.

CelebrAsian begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and ends at 10 p.m. It’s located on Grand Avenue and Locust Street near the Des Moines Public Library downtown.