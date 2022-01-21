Cedar Rapids officer won’t face charges for firing at suspect vehicle that hit him

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids police reserve officer who fired at a driver who hit him with his vehicle will not face criminal charges, the Linn County Attorney’ Nick Maybank said Friday.

Reserve Officer Scott Fruehling fired three times at a car driven by Eddie Ayers III, 26, on Dec. 17.

Maybank said in a report on the shooting that Fruehling reasonably believed that firing at the driver was necessary to prevent injury or possible death, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

After Fruehling tried to stop Ayers’ car, there was a short chase before Ayers stopped. When Fruehling, who was in uniform, got out of his car, Ayers turned his vehicle around and drove toward the officer, hitting him once, Maybank said.

Fruehling fired once as he was hit by the vehicle and two more times as Ayers drove away. Neither man suffered serious injuries.

Ayers was arrested Jan. 14 and faces several charges including assault on a peace officer.