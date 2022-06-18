WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Center for Disease Control announced on Saturday their recommendation for young children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC has endorsed the Advisory Committee on the Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that all children six months to five years of age receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This expands vaccination eligibility to 20 million additional children.

This recommendation follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children.

The CDC says that all children, including those who have already had COVID-19 should be vaccinated.

Distribution of pediatric vaccinations has started across the country. These vaccines will be available at thousands of pediatric practices, pharmacies, local heath departments, and other locations in the coming weeks.

Parents and guardians can contact their doctor, nurse, local pharmacy, or health department, or visit the CDC’s website to see where vaccines for children are available.