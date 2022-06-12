WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Center for Disease Control’s order requiring negative COVID-19 tests before boarding a flight to the U.S. ended today at 12:01 a.m.

This means that international air travelers will not need to get tested and show negative test results or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 prior to boarding a flight to the U.S.

The CDC says that the pandemic has shifted to a new phase due to an increase in highly effective vaccines, the availability of effective treatments, and the increase of community immunity in the U.S., thus allowing the order to end.

The CDC still recommends that travelers get tested before getting on a flight and to not travel if sick. The center will continue to evaluate the state of COVID-19 and will reassess if the situation changes.