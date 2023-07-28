BURLINGTON, IOWA — A missing teenager in eastern Iowa has been found safe and an Amber Alert issued on Thursday evening has been canceled.

Caydence Roberts, 14, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon in her hometown of Burlington. An Amber Alert was issued indicating that she had potentially been abducted. The Burlington Police Department announced on Friday afternoon that Roberts had been found alive in Burlington and the Amber Alert was being canceled.

No further information was released by authorities.