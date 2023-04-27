One of the cats rescued from trailer home. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

IOWA — More than a dozen cats were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa from a trash-filled trailer home in northwest Iowa.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s Mobile Rescue Team arrived at the trailer home and found trash and debris measuring several feet high in some areas, which made it difficult for the rescue team to locate the cats. The trailer home also smelled strongly of urine and had multiple full fly strips hanging from the ceiling, the ARL said.

Rescue team member searching for cats. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Trash and debris in trailer home. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Rescue team member searching for cats in trailer home. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

More than a dozen cats were found inside of the home — some of which who had passed away. The cats rescued from the home were taken back to the ARL to receive immediate medical care.

According to the ARL, this time of year is when they see a large spike for calls to help with large-scale rescues. To learn more about how to help just visit the ARL’s website.