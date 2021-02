DES MOINES, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds' recent "School Choice Bill" would give parents more options on where they send their kids to school. It would make open enrollment available in all districts across the state. That caused some concerns when it comes to eligibility for athletics.

The original bill would allow students who open enroll to participate in sports immediately, by removing the 90-day eligibility restriction. However, that section has since been amended before being passed in the Senate meaning no real change to the eligibility rules in the state.