Virtual Cast Your Kernel 2020

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Return To Learn
Clear The Shelters
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
Avon Lake Residents Without Power, Water and Sewage; Say Could Last over a Week
Video
Top Stories
Historic Church and Farms Hit Hard in Benton County
Video
300,000 Iowans Spending Another Night Without Power As Derecho Storm Damage Cleanup Continues
Video
DNR: 800 Gallons of Spoiled Milk Flowing Towards Fourmile Creek from Storm Drain at Ankeny Hy-Vee
Video
Biden introduces VP choice Harris; much history, no crowd
Video
Politics
Insiders
ELECTION RESULTS
The Deciders
Top Stories
Joe Biden Selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as Running Mate
Video
Top Stories
Joe Biden Selects Running Mate, Announcement Could Come Today
Top Stories
Cindy Axne Wants to Extend Weekly $600 Unemployment Benefit for Americans
Video
Hundreds Support President Trump on West Lake Okoboji
Video
Trump Signs Executive Orders to Extend Unemployment Benefits, Defer Payroll Tax
Video
Stimulus Talks Break Down on Capitol Hill as Negotiators Walk Away Without a Deal
Video
Sports
Iowa’s Greatest Gut Punch Moments
Senior Sports Spotlight
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Roosevelt Ready to Ride
Video
Top Stories
Big 12, Cyclones Ready for Some Football
Video
Top Stories
Big 12 Announces New Schedule, Health Protocols for Fall Sports
2020 Masters tournament to tee off in November with no patrons or guests
No Hawkeye Football
Video
‘College sports cannot operate in a bubble’: Pac-12 cancels fall sports
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
We Are Open
Community Calendar
Contests
On-Air
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Remarkable Women
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Virtual Cast Your Kernel 2020
News
Posted:
Aug 13, 2020 / 12:01 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2020 / 06:19 PM CDT
There’s no Iowa State Fair this year, but WHO 13 still wants you to make your kernel count in the 2020 Presidential Election.
Click the jar below to drop your virtual kernel in.
Voting ends August 23rd. Vote once per day.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
DNR: 800 Gallons of Spoiled Milk Flowing Towards Fourmile Creek from Storm Drain at Ankeny Hy-Vee
Video
Weather
300,000 Iowans Spending Another Night Without Power As Derecho Storm Damage Cleanup Continues
Video
PHOTO GALLERY: Widespread Storm Damage Across Central Iowa
Gallery
Avon Lake Residents Without Power, Water and Sewage; Say Could Last over a Week
Video
Second stimulus check: Where Biden, Harris stand on COVID payment proposals
Video
Power Problems Persist as Storm Cleanup Continues
Latest News
Virtual Cast Your Kernel 2020
Avon Lake Residents Without Power, Water and Sewage; Say Could Last over a Week
Video
Historic Church and Farms Hit Hard in Benton County
Video
300,000 Iowans Spending Another Night Without Power As Derecho Storm Damage Cleanup Continues
Video
DNR: 800 Gallons of Spoiled Milk Flowing Towards Fourmile Creek from Storm Drain at Ankeny Hy-Vee
Video
Biden introduces VP choice Harris; much history, no crowd
Video
More News