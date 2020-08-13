Virtual Cast Your Kernel 2020

AVON, Iowa -- Roughly 150 residents in the unincorporated town of Avon Lake are without power, water or sewege, and they are not sure when they will get it back.

Charlie Freeman, a resident in Avon, said because the town does not belong to a particular municipality, they are usually slow to receive help for these kind of situations. But after the destructive Derecho on Monday, he and many others are unable to do essential things like take a shower or flush their toliets.