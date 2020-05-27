Casinos Say They Won’t Gamble With Your Safety When They Re-Open

Governor Reynolds announced Tuesday that casinos could reopen on June 1st with some strict restrictions.

Prairie Meadows Hotel and Casino has been shut down since March 16th. They plan on reopening at 8 a.m. on June 15th but it will look a little different than normal.

“Well it’s strange, naturally, you know we’ve found out it’s a lot easier to close than it is to open, especially under the new way that we’re going to have to do it with access and temperatures and 50% capacity, we have to make sure we’re counting all the people so we don’t have too many people in the building, we have to count them coming in, we have to count them going out,” Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino President and CEO Gary Palmer said.

Employees will take the temperature of every person entering the building and there will be six-foot intervals between the slot machines and the card tables as well as constant cleaning.

This is something the Lakeside Hotel Casino is doing as well. But they are opening a little earlier.

Wednesday they announced they are having a soft opening on June 1st and 2nd and then opening up to the general public on June 3rd. Here, the casino will close nightly for cleaning and the first hour of operation will be only for guests 50 years and older.

Each casino is responsible for policing themselves but a statement from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission will also be keeping tabs on the casinos.

“The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is working closely with the casino operators in an effort to ensure the orders in the proclamation are met and health and safety protocols consistent with public health guidelines are in place prior to opening. Restrictions shall be enforced by the Division of Criminal Investigation’s gaming division and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission in an effort to provide for a best practice approach to providing gaming entertainment at the present time,” Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission Administrator Brian Ohorilko said.