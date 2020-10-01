Casey’s Unveils New Logo, Asks Customers for Feedback

ANKENY, Iowa — A home-grown Iowa business is boasting a fresh look after nearly 50 years in operation.

Casey’s General Stores is switching things up, with an updated logo. The company unveiled its new look Thursday morning, announcing the change in a blog on its website.

According to the post, “While our logo may look a little bit different, Casey’s is still here with the same friendly employees, made-from-scratch pizza, freshly baked donuts, snacks and drinks you love, and quality fuel.”

Casey’s is asking customers for feedback on the new logo and you can provide it here.

Casey’s began with a single store in Boone and now has more than 2,200 stores in 16 states.