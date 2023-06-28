DES MOINES, Iowa — The third largest convenience store retailer is only getting bigger, as Casey’s General Stores released their three year strategic plan on Wednesday.

The Ankeny-based convenience store chain looks to add an additional 350 store locations, a goal they completed in their 2020 strategic plan. The additional stores would add over 2,500 stores to the chain.

A very different path than some local competitors, as Des Moines’ own Kum & Go sold their convenience store locations in April to Utah based Maverik.

But no matter the owner, Casey’s said their focus is on what they can provide to the communities they serve.

“You’ve heard our tag line ‘here for good,’ and that really stands for so much,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer for Casey’s General Stores. “For us here at Casey’s and what we represent to our guests, and I think there is also a sense of responsibility that comes with that. We are the fuel provider, we are the pizza restaurant, we are the convenience store, the grocery store for a lot of these communities. So the way we show is up very important and we want to be very consistent in delivering the highest quality in all of those experiences.”

In addition to store growth, Casey’s is focusing on their food operations, including their infamous pizza. Casey’s announced last week their new thin-crust pizza option for customers.