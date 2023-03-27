IOWA CITY, IOWA — Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be rocking for the Iowa Hawkeye women again on Friday – even though the team will be playing 800 miles away. The University of Iowa announced on Monday they will open the doors to Hawkeye fans for free to watch Lisa Bluder’s squad compete for a spot in the national championship game.

The Hawkeyes earned their second-ever Final Four berth on Sunday with a dominating victory over the Louisville Cardinals behind a historic 41-point triple-double from Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. The Hawkeyes will play the winner of Monday night’s South Carolina vs. Maryland semifinal game on Friday at 8:30 pm. The doors to Carver-Hawkeye Arena will open one hour before at 7:30 pm. Fans will be seated on the east side of the arena and watch the game on the jumbotron.