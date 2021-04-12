Carroll Students Have Their Own Version of the Wave

CARROLL, Iowa — Most have heard of the “Iowa Wave” at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. That’s when the fans in the stands at Kinnick Stadium wave to the children and their families under treatment for cancer in the tower, which overlooks the stadium.

Now there is the “Kuemper Wave.” Students from nearby Kuemper Catholic Elementary wave to patients and nurses who are involved in chemo treatments. Many patients are located near a window overlooking the street below. When students from Kuemper walk by to wave, the patients and nurses can wave back.

The St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center opened in December of 2020. The purpose of the center is to provide comprehensive treatment to residents in the west-central Iowa region.