CARROLL, IOWA — Carroll County Public Health will distribute 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine at a special clinic on Thursday.

The clinic will be held from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Thursday, April 15th at Westgate Mall. You can schedule an appointment now by following this link or by callin 712-974-5835.

Another vaccination clinic is being held on April 17th at St. Anthony Clinic in Carroll. You can use the same link to sign up for that event.