DES MOINES, IOWA — Country music fans will be waiting all day for Sunday night, August 21st, at the Iowa State Fair – and the return of Carrie Underwood to the grandstand stage.

The country superstar – and voice of NBC’s ‘Football Night in America’ – returns to the fair for the first time since 2015. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14th, at 10:00 a.m.

Underwood is the second act confirmed for the 2022 fair. Keith Urban will take the grandstand stage the night before.