Carlisle Teen in Top 15 of National Theater Competition

CARLISLE, Iowa — An Iowa high school freshman is one step closer toward winning an online Broadway theater competition.

Out of thousands of contestants nationwide, 15-year-old Bailey Dorr from Carlisle has made it into the final 15 of the Broadway World’s Next on Stage competition. The competition awards the winner with $1,000 to give towards charity and the opportunity to record a music single.

The public voting window ends June 3rd. To help Bailey advance through to the next round, click here.

During the pandemic, Bailey has also been posting daily performances to the internet.