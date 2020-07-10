Carlisle Priest Removed as Simpson Assistant Track Coach After Text Messages Published on Social Media

Indianola, Iowa — Simpson College says it has ‘cut ties’ with assistant track & field coach James Kirby, a priest at at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carlisle, over “allegations of inappropriate conduct.”

The school announced its separation with Kirby with this message from President Marsha Kelliher:

“On the evening of July 9, 2020, Simpson College officials became aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by part-time assistant cross country coach James Kirby. The college takes allegations of this nature seriously, and the college has begun an investigation. Effective July 10, 2020, the former assistant coach’s ties and interactions with the college have ended. Our number one priority has been, and will continue to be, our students. We do not condone any action that is in conflict with our mission and values. I thank those who elevated their concerns to the college. Simpson President Marsha Kelliher

On Thursday evening a series of text messages reportedly from Kirby were shared in a thread on Twitter. The Twitter thread claims Kirby is a ‘regular’ at a Carlisle bar where the Twitter user’s mother and 19-year-old sister both work. Text message screenshots shared on Twitter were reportedly sent from Kirby to ‘Michelle’, the mother.

In one message Kirby allegedly writes: “I think the little Ashley is adorable. I know I am older, but I am still a good person … I am not a creepy old man.” In another message Kirby allegedly writes: “I am counting on your discretion. Trying not to be creepy but I think the little Ashley is very pretty. Likely too young but I just thought I’d put it out there. I am a gentleman and rely on your discretion.”

James Kirby is the pastor at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carlisle. The Diocese of Des Moines says it will address the accusations against Father Kirby later on Friday.