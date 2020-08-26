Carlisle Community School District Confirms First Case of COVID-19

CARLISLE, Iowa– Last night parents in the Carlisle Community School District received an email stating that a middle school teacher tested positive for the coronavirus.

This teacher had no contact with students but with staff members. Now six teachers at Carlisle Middle School are quarantined for the next 14 days. One middle school parent said the news wasn’t shocking.

“I can’t say that I’m surprised because I kind of expected this out of the get go. I just hope that the communication stays open like it has been so far. It’s been great. They’ve let us know every step of the way,” Brandy Neer said.

In a statement to WHO 13, superintendent, Bryce Amos, said that the district is currently arranging coverage of these classrooms with substitute teachers. If quarantined teachers are able to work, they will teach remotely.

If the district is unable to provide classroom coverage, quarantined teachers are allowed to return to work as long as they are being screened and are asymptomatic.

The Carlisle Community School District did give parents the choice between in person and remote learning. One parent said with seeing schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases this early in the year, she doesn’t regret enrolling her son in 100% online classes.

“My son has asthma. I have MS and my husband has diabetes,” Rebecca Moredock said. “So it’s not just the effect on him. If he gets it or he gets quarantined because he’s been exposed, then we get quarantined. My husband’s out of work, we’re out of jobs.”

The district said all areas of the building that the individual used in the past several days have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the spaces.