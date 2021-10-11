Caretaker arrested after meth found in dead baby’s system

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is facing charges connected to the death of a two-month-old child in her care after methamphetamine was found in the baby’s system.

According to criminal complaints in the case, 40-year-old Nicole Ghee is charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and child endangerment. The charges stem from the April 19, 2020 death of a two-month-old girl.

The complaint says Ghee was the sole caretaker of the baby at the time of her death.

Though initially charged in March of this year, Ghee was not taken into custody on the charges until Sunday.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for October 20th.