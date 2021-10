DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car during a hit-and-run crash, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

According to the DMPD investigation, a 35-year-old man was hit Saturday night at the intersection of SW 9th Street and Porter Avenue. Authorities found the injured man lying in the northbound lanes of SW 9th St around 10:30 p.m.

Police have not made any arrests and have not released any information regarding the possible driver.