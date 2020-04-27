Car Dealerships Finding Ways to Provide Contactless Services

GRIMES, Iowa — Car dealerships are considered essential during this COVID-19 pandemic mainly because of their parts and service centers that handle repair needs as well as routine car maintenance.

“You still have to get to work, still need to get home from work, the people that need to get to the grocery store, everything like that. Cars still need to operate. You are still putting miles on them, oil still needs to be changed, unfortunately, you can still run over nails so tires need to be fixed. So we’re here,” Travis Bergeson, Toyota of Des Moines’ Service Manager said.

Toyota of Des Moines is doing its part to stay operational but in a safe manner. It is following CDC guidelines, wearing gloves and disinfecting high touch points like the steering wheel and the shifter before the car enters and leaves the shop.

During this time it is also offering free pick up and delivery services so you never have to even come to the dealership to get your car serviced. Bergeson said it’s possible thanks to an app they use called iService. It provides a video inspection and an easy way to approve service and pay all from your phone.

“It’s extremely transparent which is nice,” Bergeson said. “Lets be honest, spending money on repairing your vehicle is not the top priority on your spending list. So seeing actually what’s wrong with your vehicle and the severity of it, it kind of gives you peace of mine knowing your spending your money on that.”

Bergeson said Toyota of Des Moines s lost about half of its business in the service center just because there are fewer people using their cars right now.

In the sales part of the business, General Manager JP Phillips said he’s seeing a big uptick in preowned car sales and people purchasing vehicles under $5,000.

“On the other side of it too, some people don’t have a car,” Phillips said. “Maybe you had a friend or family member or someone who took you to work and now isn’t able to do so and you have to buy a form of transportation. That seems to be a very popular segment for us right now.”

Phillips said the business is also offering contactless vehicle sales, but still offering test drives for those who want it.