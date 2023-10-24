DES MOINES, Iowa — A car crashed into a pond at an apartment complex on Des Moines’ southside Tuesday night.

Des Moines Police and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car in a pond shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of SE 5th street.

Police said the driver of the car was speeding through an apartment complex parking lot, lost control, and crashed into a pond. When first responders arrived on scene the car was completely submerged and could only be seen by the faint glow of the taillights.

The driver was able to swim to shore and did not suffer any injuries. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.