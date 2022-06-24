DES MOINES, Iowa — A car crashed into a Mexican restaurant building in Des Moines on Friday afternoon.

The Des Moines Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Indianola Ave. and East Hillside Ave. at around 2:30 p.m.

Law enforcement said the male driver was heading northbound at a high-rate of speed. He lost control of his vehicle and hit a corner of the Casa Cancun Mexican Bar & Grill restaurant. The restaurant sustained minor damage from the collision.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and transported to a local hospital. Law enforcement said there were no other injuries reported.

The name of the driver has not been released and the crash is still under investigation.