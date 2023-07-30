DES MOINES, Iowa — A car crashed into an apartment building on Saturday night and injured a woman who was laying on her couch inside.

Des Moines Police responded to a report of a car vs. building crash at the corner of 24th Street and Holcomb Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found the driver of a Toyota Camry had lost control and crashed into an apartment building.

Police said the crash was significant enough that the car breeched the wall and hit a resident who was laying on her couch. Both the resident and the driver were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing, the police said.