DES MOINES, Iowa — The Capital City League is back on the hardwood for its second post-pandemic year.

The basketball league’s teams now feature players from smaller schools like Simpson and Grand View, as well as some metro high schools.

Iowa State Cyclones and Drake Bulldogs no longer play in the league, but the Cyclone connection is not completely lost. The Capital City League is partnering with the We Will Collective, and ISU players will attend Sunday night games for meet and greets with fans.

“Yeah, we love all the fan support. There’s crazy fan support in Iowa for all the sports, ‘cause we don’t have professional teams so the college fan base is amazing. So, just to get out in the community, meet fans, take pictures, just talk to people. ‘Cause we’re normal guys even though we’re college athletes,” said Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State guard.

Derek Hannah, the league’s president said, “Last year was our first year back, ramping it back up. We really felt encouraged about the participation. Players still knew what it was, were still excited to play. We had to take two years off but here we are, still serving the community.”

Current Capital City League player Reed Mells spoke about what the league means to him, “Well, I think that’s the beauty of Cap City. It’s like the best run you’re going to get, in the central Iowa area. I’m really proud of the league and I’m glad I get to participate every year.”

Sunday night Optimum Chiropractic beat Springer Brothers and Des Moines Outreach Lions Club defeated Lucky Gal Tattoo.

You can check out the schedule for the league here. All the league’s games are played at 2280 Bell Avenue.