Candidates ramp up their campaigns in local school board elections this election cycle

URBANDALE, Iowa — Election day is two weeks from Tuesday and with the efforts going into school board elections this year, you have probably seen a yard sign or two on your morning commute. Or maybe even in your own front yard.

The last school board election was in 2017, and there are many new faces running for school boards all around the state. School board meetings have filled up with people and fueled passionate discussions this last year.

Local residents say that this election has been unlike anything before, and are shocked with how much is going into campaigning within their own communities.

It surely goes beyond the signs. Candidates have social media pages, t-shirts, masks, websites, meet and greets, and endorsements that are making intentions clear.

Michelle Stites, the store manager at Image 360 in Urbandale said that there is no denying that these signs are catching the attention of others.

“Because you see it everywhere and the more you see it, the more likely you are to realize who is out there for the school board,” Stites said. “It’s very economical, a fold-over sign is not something that’s gonna last forever, but it definitely will last through this season.”

Polls will be open on November 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.