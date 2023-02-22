FORT DODGE, Iowa — When it comes to strumming the keys of his baby grand piano, Brady O’Brien doesn’t play around.

“I started playing when I was about 5-years-old,” O’Brien said. “One thing I love doing is taking a piece and making it my own. So, I would take hymns for the regular church service and I would completely make them my own.”

When you’re as good at something you love like O’Brien, the path forward is pretty clear.

“I love helping people and love playing the piano and I wanted to make sure I’m doing that for the rest of my life so I was like, I got to put these two together, so I did and started Brady O’Brien Live,” O’Brien said.

The non-profit brings local musicians together for live performances with the sole purpose of supporting charities and families in the Fort Dodge area like the Wheeler family.

Bowe Wheeler was diagnosed with brain cancer in the fall of 2022.

“Just to hear the doctors say that diagnosis, I think it hit hard for everyone,” Wheeler said.

While most seniors look forward to their final year of high school, Bowe barely got started before his cancer diagnosis sent him to the hospital instead of a classroom at St. Edmond High School.

“I haven’t been able to see my friends, which stunk and just not living the teenage life that I used to be able to live,” Bowe said.

From the very beginning, Bowe’s mom Lori was by his side.

“It hit home just knowing right then what he’s was going to have to go through and what he was going to miss out on, especially his senior year,” Lori said.

Lori Wheeler understands it, because she lived it.

“Breast cancer, yep, seven years ago. When the doctor told us it took me thirty seconds to process and I said, okay what are we doing, where do we start, lets get it going. So, I’ve been in remission for five years,” Lori Wheeler said.

Lori Wheeler of Barnum wave to the crowd during Bowe Wheeler benefit on Friday





“She asked if I’d be able to help Bowe, he’s a student at St. Edmonds, where I graduated from and I somewhat knew him,” O’Brien said.

“He’s one of the nicest people I knew when I was going to school. He always helped the lower class when we needed help,” Wheeler said.

“We decided we needed to help his family, especially with the medical expenses and so we decided to donate from our live show to him,” O’Brien said.

The Home for the Holidays performance, combined with other fundraisers like a St. Edmond Gaels home basketball game, honoring Bowe at halftime kept him focused to reach his next moment at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

In December, Bowe rang the remission bell inside the hospital, signaling the end of treatment.

“I wish he would have really rang it. I think he was a little hesitant he might break it,” Lori Wheeler said with a chuckle.

For now the Wheelers wait. They know Bowe will need a hip replacement in the future and they’re hoping for good news next month.

“In March we’ll go see the endocrinologist in Des Moines for a follow-up and then he’ll have four or five doctors appointments in the same day down in Iowa City. So, they’ll probably do another scan or MRI to see how small it has gotten and that’s what we’re praying on.”

Bowe takes each day as it comes, playing the hand life deals knowing he’s got an entire community supporting him, including an upperclassman who never forgot where he came from.

“It was just huge knowing that he wanted to support me and that he was still thinking about me,” Wheeler said.

For O’Brien, the feeling is mutual.

“I don’t think I could ever move away from Fort Dodge. The support, the love, the friendship is just too hard to beat so I could never live without it,” O’Brien said.