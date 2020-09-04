 

Can You Walk Across The Raccoon River In Des Moines?

News

by: , Chief Photojournalist

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa – The continuing drought has the Raccoon River at a seldom seen low flow in Des Moines. Chief Photojournalist Mike Borland took off his shoes and socks and stepped in to see if it’s possible to wade across the Raccoon.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News