MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Ten-year-old Xavior Harrelson’s disappearance and death remains a painful subject in Montezuma two years after it happened. Harrelson still does not have a headstone at his grave, but that will likely change soon thanks to the community.

A can recycling drive hoped to raise $3,000 to fund Harrelson’s headstone this month. Organizer Sherri Garrett, who runs a can redemption center in Mahaska County, believes they now have the funds to purchase the missing piece.

“Xavior, I’ve never met him, but he’s in my heart and a lot of people’s hearts,” Garrett said.

Harrelson went missing on Memorial Day weekend in 2021, days before his 11th birthday. His body was found in September of that year, and he was buried without a headstone in Marshalltown that October.

Garrett found out through social media this month that Harrelson still did not have a headstone. She said she took it upon herself to raise the money because she knows the pain of loss all too well.

“I had a son that died at 18-years-old,” Garrett said. “I know how that feeling is and how the loss is. I just want to do what I can because it’s a devastating thing to go through. Even though I’ve lost a son, it’s nothing compared to what they must be feeling.”

Garrett set up a trailer for can recycling at Montezuma’s busiest intersection this week, and it’s constantly overflowed with bags of cans. She also collected cans in Marshalltown and Brooklyn throughout the month.

Garrett hopes to purchase Harrelson’s headstone as soon as possible. She said any money raised over the $3,000 needed for a headstone will be donated to local law enforcement.