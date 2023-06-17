DES MOINES, Iowa — A taste of Louisiana is coming to Des Moines Saturday. Cajun Fest returns. This time it’s at Cowles Commons downtown.

Stephen Smith, one Cajun Fest’s founders, said it’s a mixture of Jazz Fest and Mardi Gras. In addition to plenty of Cajun-style food, there will be live music and entertainment throughout the day.

Smith said food choices include crawfish, gumbo and more.

Cajun Fest begins at 11 a.m. It ends at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. They start at $25 excluding food. An all-inclusive food ticket is $50. Full ticket information is available on Cajun Fest’s website.