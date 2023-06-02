QUAD CITIES — The John Deere Classic Golf Tournament has announced that Iowa Hawkeye hoops star Caitlin Clark will play in the tournament’s pro-am with fellow Iowan and current U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.

Clark finished up her junior season at Iowa by leading her team to the National Championship game against LSU. While the Hawkeyes lost, Clark made a sweep of national player of the year awards by winning the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award, Wade Trophy, Associated Press Player of the Year and USBWA National Player of the Year.

In the July 5th pro-am, Clark will play with Johnson and three other amateurs. Once she’s done with her round of golf, she’ll take part in the tournament’s youth clinic.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring our fans the opportunity to see Caitlin Clark and Zach Johnson, two Iowa sports heroes, play in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am at TPC Deere Run,” tournament director Andrew Lehman said. “Zach has been the face of the tournament for many years and Caitlin’s presence will bring a jolt of electricity to the grounds and help us introduce youngsters and non-golf fans to this great game.”

Johnson, a Cedar Rapids native and alumnus of Drake University, has won two major championships – the 2007 Masters and the 2015 British Open.

The John Deere Classic is played annually in Silvis, Illinois in the Quad Cities area.