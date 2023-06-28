IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Caitlin Clark took some time out of her busy schedule Wednesday to talk with the media about the upcoming John Deere Classic, where she’ll team up with U.S. Ryder Cup Captain, and Iowa native, Zach Johnson.

Clark dished on her own golf game, describing her strengths and weaknesses. Spoiler alert: putting is not her forte.

She also expressed her excitement at essentially getting “a four-hour lesson” from Johnson. Johnson, a Drake University alumnus, has won two major championships – the 2007 Masters and the 2015 British Open.

You can check out her full interview below:

The pair will take part in the pro-am on July 5th at TPC Deere Run in the Quad Cities area.