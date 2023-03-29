DALLAS, TEXAS — Caitlin Clark was already the biggest college basketball star on the planet before winning the Naismith Trophy as Player of the Year on Wednesday – but Clark says her biggest goal this year was to take her team to Dallas, not just herself. Clark accomplished the first goal with a 40-point triple-double on Sunday to send the Hawkeyes to the Final Four. She added to her legacy with her biggest individual honor on Wednesday.

Keith Murphy has more from the trophy ceremony, and why Clark says she is most happy for her team and her sport.