WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Caitlin Clark’s rise to stardom on the national stage means a big dose of school pride for her alma mater.

The current University of Iowa Hawkeye graduated from Dowling Catholic High School in 2020.

Clark averaged more than 30 points a game for the maroons her senior season and was named Miss Iowa Basketball that year.

Dowling’s athletic director believes her high school years were the perfect foundation for her excellence as a Hawkeye.

“We want our kids to shoot high. She mentioned it herself that it takes an awful lot of hard work, and that’s something we try and instill here. She’s really lived by that motto and excelled. We’re certainly proud of what she’s done, and it’s been fun to watch,” said Thomas Wilson, Dowling Catholic Athletic Director.

Dowling Catholic has already declared Friday, “Caitlin Clark Day.”

Clark will lead the Hawkeyes against South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday. The highly anticipated matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.