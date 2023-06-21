IOWA — The state of Iowa’s Cy-Hawk rivalry will be renewed next month at the ESPY Awards. The University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark – the reigning unanimous women’s college basketball player of the year – is nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete at the ESPN awards show. Among her competition in the category: former Iowa State Cyclone and current San Francisco 49er quarterback Brock Purdy.

Clark is nominated for her superstar performance on the court in her third season with the Hawkeyes. Clark led the nation in assists and finished second in scoring while leading the Hawkeyes to the national championship game. She swept every national player of the year award.

Purdy went from the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to the doorstep of leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl as a surprise starting quarterback. Purdy was named ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ as the final pick of the draft, but proved the nickname to be a misnomer. After starting quarterback Trey Lance and then backup Jimmy Garappolo went down with season-ending injuries, Purdy took over and led the 49ers on an undefeated charge over their final ten games into the playoffs. Purdy himself suffered an arm injury in the NFC Championship game against the Eagles. He will return in 2023 as the likely starter for the 49ers.

Clark will have another familiar competitor for the ESPY, LSU’s Angel Reese – whose Tigers toppled the Hawkeyes in the championship game – is also nominated as is Seattle Mariner centerfield superstar Julio Rodriguez.

The ESPY Awards, created in 1993 by ESPN, pay tribute to excellence in the worlds of professional and amateur athletics in the previous year. The awards ceremony serves as a fundraiser for the ‘V Foundation’ cancer research charity. That charity was started by Jim ‘Jimmy V’ Valvano, who was awarded the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the first ESPYs just months before his death.

The 2023 ESPY Awards will air on ESPN on July 12th.