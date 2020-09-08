C.Y. Stephens Future Unclear Under ISU Athletic Department

AMES, Iowa — The future of C.Y. Stephens Auditorium at Iowa State University is unclear following a statement from ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard. He laid out closing C.Y. Stephens in a move to meet a huge budget gap in ISU Athletics.

Many did not know the arts entertainment venue was part of Iowa State’s athletic department. The athletic department was given oversight of the venue in August of 2019, transferring oversight from Business Services and Cultural Affairs at the University, according to C.Y. Stephens Executive Director Tammy Koolbeck.

“The arts are important and we continue to receive support from donors and the University,” said Koolbeck. “COVID is certainly something that nobody expected and we would hope that out of all the options the athletic department has put forward that there’s a way we can keep Stephens open.”

Stephens Auditorium has already scrubbed plans to do the Christmas classic “The Nutcracker” that it puts on every year. The venue doesn’t plan to have any big productions until 2021 at the earliest if COVID-19 subsides.

“We’ve been doing events safely with the mitigation of COVID and masking and social distancing in July and August, so we’ve had probably 12 to 14 events per month,” said Koolbeck.