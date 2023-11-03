DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines developer may bring a Trader Joe’s to Ingersoll Ave. where the Office Max and Dollar General are currently located, according to Axios Des Moines.

“Trader Joe’s, but that’s been going on. I have heard rumors about that, it’s been going on for a few years,” said Kathie Anderson of Tadem Brick. “I don’t know, we have a great Gateway Market in the area, so any kind of shop I mean I think Ingersoll is growing and we could use anything really.”

Many businesses along Ingersoll Ave. said parking is the most important issue on their mind in regards to any new developments in the area.

“First of all, I guess I would like to see the city build a parking lot for the Ingersoll area,” said Anderson. “I don’t know if that would ever happen.”

For the Executive Director of the Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand, the speculation of new development underscores the goal of her organization.

“I think more and more people are realizing that Ingersoll is a great destination,” said Lauren Kollauf. “We have some incredible restaurants and shops here in our corridor, it seems like there’s new businesses popping up all the time and so there’s just a lot of excitement happening here all on Ingersoll Avenue.”

Kollauf said her organization is working to do things to bring more people to the area.

“The past three years we had a transformational streetscape project, and now people can finally enjoy it,” said Kollauf. “I think people are really realizing that Ingersoll is a great place to come shop, and dine, and walk and just enjoy everything that the district has to offer.”