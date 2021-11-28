Busy weekend for local Christmas tree farms

RUNNELLS, Iowa — For a lot of households, Thanksgiving weekend is when the Christmas tree comes out for the upcoming holiday season.

In Runnels, Iowa, the Miller Tree Farm has been selling authentic Christmas trees for 75 years. Jill Brady is the owner of the farm and she says that this weekend year after year is the busiest for their family operation.

“It is always Thanksgiving weekend. Black Friday is when our choose-and-cut fields open and it is always crazy busy this weekend,” said Jill Brady. “If we still have trees, it’ll be busy next weekend as well.”

On Sunday, the farm was full of people hoping the purchase the perfect tree to decorate and put up in their house. In recent years the tree farm has had a short window for being open due to the demand of their trees.

“Last year was the earliest. It was December 5,” said Brady. “Probably this year it will be done early as well. We used to stay open to Christmas when dad sold trees, but the last two years, we can’t grow them fast enough.”

Brady said that the pandemic has pushed people to be more family-oriented and start new traditions. They have had customers for 50 years at the farm; but just recently parents with their kids have come in to start a new tradition.

That is what the Miller family gets out of the tree farm as well, selling trees is a family tradition.

“It is a family tradition. We wouldn’t know what to do if we weren’t selling Christmas trees at Christmas time,” Brady said.

Trees will be sold until they are no longer available, and the prices range from the size and type of tree. Visit the Miller Tree Farm website to see what hours they are open.