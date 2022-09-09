DES MOINES, Iowa – The NFL kicked off Thursday night and the CyHawk game is this weekend. That means it’s busy season for sports betting.

The state of Iowa legalized it back in 2019 and it’s been growing ever since.

Iowa Gaming and Racing Commission Administrator Brian Ohorilko said there are 18 sports wagering companies licensed in Iowa. He expects to have more than $2 billion in wagers this year, which will equate to about $10 million in tax revenue for the state.

But the question remains, have we reached our peak?

“Most states that have gone before us, coming from year three to year four still see significant growth,” Ohorilko explained. “And so, we anticipate growth this year before maybe we start seeing some leveling off of the market… What happens in year four seems to be what people are projecting in the long term.”

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reminds people to wager responsibly. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can get free help at 1-800-BETS-OFF.