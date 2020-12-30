Businesses Sell Out of Winter Items as Snow Storm Hits Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several stores around the Des Moines metro had empty shelves as people rushed to buy snow supplies ahead of Tuesday’s storm.

Several business owners said ice melt, shovels and snow blowers sold out quickly this week.

“There’s been a lot of people coming in and preparing for the snow that’s coming. Buying a lot of the shovels and ice melt,” said Cheyenne Malhi, a store associate at Miller’s Hardware.

Bomgaars department store also ran low on supplies.

“It has been really crazy. Yesterday we had three or four registers opened and the lines were backed up,” said Bomgaars store manager Anthony Daniels. “This morning it was about the same. It’s died down quite a bit now because I bet no one wants to drive in this stuff.”

The snow day also led landscape businesses to the store.

“I came to buy some shovels because we got 16 guys and we’re short on shovels and we got a lot of snow to push,” said JT3 construction owner Jonathan Torres.

The manager of Capital Landscaping ran out of supplies and went to the store to pick up shovels.

“We have like 50 of them at the shop but we ran out, so we needed to come out and buy some more,” said Capital Landscaping manager Michael Weis.

Since items are selling fast, both Bomgaars and Miller’s Hardware are expecting a shipment of items this week.