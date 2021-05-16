Businesses, School Districts Decide Whether to Keep Mask Mandates

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently declared that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are safe without face coverings, but some businesses and school districts are not ready to ditch the masks just yet.

The Waukee Community School District decided Saturday it would maintain its mandatory mask mandate for students and teachers. A day later, the Southeast Polk School Board voted 4-3 to keep their district’s mask regulations as well.

Valley Junction in West Des Moines has become another example of the mask divide. Several businesses in the district are staying with mandatory masks, but others such as Yarn Junction Co. are following the CDC’s lead and allowing vaccinated customers to go maskless.

“I’m very excited to have that ability to feel normal again,” said Yarn Junction Co. employee Megan Christiansen. “I think we’ve seen a lot of that transition here. It will kind of come and go, and people will do it at their own way and at their own speed.”

However, Christiansen understands the hesitance of some businesses, considering she will continue to wear her mask on the job.

“For me and for my health, it’s better for me to wear my mask,” Christiansen said. “I expect that if somebody else feels comfortable with their mask, that’s more than fine.”