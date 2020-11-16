Business Owners and State Representatives Ask Governor Reynolds for a Mask Requirement

DES MOINES, Iowa – As Iowa continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases some small business owners and state representatives are asking Governor Kim Reynolds to issue a mask requirement.

“Before all this, there was never any worry,” said the co-owner of MoMere Kay Schiller. “We could have large crowds in the store and like I said it wasn’t a worry but now we do require masks.”

Kay Schiller along with her daughter, Meredith Wells, owns the store MoMere in Valley Junction. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have added hand sanitizer and signs to remind customers to wear a mask.

Wells said she wishes Governor Reynolds would do a better job at guiding business owners during the pandemic.

“I would ask that you know if she’s not going to do a mandate on masks, please give us retailers and small business some guidance. So we can all be on a united front to help protect those people who want to patronize with us,” said Wells.

Now they are taking action. Last week both Schiller and Wells joined other business owners and state representatives at a press conference hosted by the New Frontier Action Fund, where they urged the governor to pass a mask requirement.

“This cannot be political. It’s not the Republican Party. It’s not the Democratic Party. It’s the People’s Party,” said Representative Ako Abdul-Sadam.

Representative Ako Abdul-Sadam attended the press conference. He said his goal is to make a compromise with the governor not start a war.

“We need to be able to step forward and say ‘hey, let’s do this together. Governor, let’s do this together Governor Reynolds. Let’s work together to get this done but if we don’t do it and take the politics out of it then we’re doing injustice to a great state.”

Until a mask requirement is instated, Meredith Wells offers some advice to fellow Iowans.

“We have to protect one each other. We have to look out for one another if we’re not going to get support then we have to take in our own hands.”