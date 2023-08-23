DES MOINES, Iowa — School is back in session and that means school buses picking up and dropping off children during your commute.

Seargent Alex Dinkla, a Public Information Officer with the Iowa State Patrol, said that parents can talk with their children and the school to encourage bus safety.

“It’s great to have a conversation with your kids and it’s great to also have a conversation with the school so everybody knows where those bus stops are because all schools have designated bus stops where they will pick kids up. It’s not always directly at a home so there are different intersections where the kids are embarking on that bus. So make sure to have a conversation with the kids, make sure they’re not messing around at the bus stop because those are active roadways there’s going to be cars driving by,” Dinkla said.

Here are some tips to remember to stay safe:

Make sure to stop and wait for stopped school buses

Never pass a stopped school bus, you could be fined or have your license suspended

Watch for children around school buses

Be prepared for the bus to make sudden stops