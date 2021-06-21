Burn ban enacted in Polk County amid severe drought

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A burn ban went into effect for all of Polk County on Monday amid the drought affecting much of Iowa.

The open burning ban went into effect at 6 a.m. and remains in place until conditions are less dangerous. Violating the order is a simple misdemeanor.

The Polk County Emergency Management Agency requested the ban from the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office last Friday.

Despite rain this weekend, almost all of Polk County remains in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“This creates dangerous conditions for people and property should open burning get out of control,” said A.J. Mumm, Polk County’s emergency management director.

Hardin County also has a burn ban in place.