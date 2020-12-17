Bullet Grazes Back of Man’s Head in Des Moines Shooting, Police Say

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are still investigating the events that led to a man being grazed by a bullet during a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. near 19th Street and Carpenter Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

He said an unknown shooter opened fire on an SUV, the SUV then crashed and the two occupants ran away.

A male victim who had a graze wound to the back of the head was located a few blocks away. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police are still trying to identify a suspect but say the victim of the shooting is not being cooperative. Investigators aren’t sure at this time whether the shooting was random or targeted.