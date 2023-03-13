DES MOINES, IOWA — The Drake Bulldogs added two new pieces of hardware to the trophy case at the Knapp Center in the last week, winning the Men’s and Women’s Missouri Valley Conference Championships. For the true blue fan, that means getting a Conference Championship shirt.

Stephanie Thierer, of Des Moines was at the Drake Bookstore to pick up some gear for her family. “I was like ten, and then my uncle went here, and then it was my brother who went here, and I have been a super fan ever since,” said Thierer.

The Des Moines resident graduated from Drake on 2018. She also was able to get to the Men’s MVC Championship in person. “We flew because I it was faster,” said Thierer, “We had to be there in enough time but yes, we watched all the men’s games in St. Louis and it was incredible to watch them.”

The Men’s shirts have arrived, and the store is hoping the Women’s MVC Championship shirts will arrive on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen a real big uptick in sales since last weekend we’re getting 50+ orders in a day,” said Beth Black, the Drake Bookstore, Store Manager. “Once we got in the shirts in, and got them live online, those shirts have just been flying off the shelf.

“For me, you know what it’s just honestly depends on how our team does it if they win and they make it in the tournament then we’re busy,” said Black. “But we’re hoping that they make a deep run.”

As brisk as NCAA sales are at Drake, this week is small compared to another week in April when they host the Drake Relays. They have three merchandise tents with all sorts of Drake gear.

“Just to be a Bulldog it’s just it’s family,” said Thierer. “It’s unity, and it’s constant excitement, and it’s just a great feeling.”