DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials have confirmed the second case of bird flu in Buena Vista County.

According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship, a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been discovered in a flock of commercial layer chickens. This is the second case in the county; the first case was found in a turkey flock on March 6.

Enhanced biosecurity helps prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and diseases including HPAI. NDA and USDA have resources available to help poultry owners step up their biosecurity efforts.

Know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases like HPAI. Be on the lookout for unusual signs of behavior, severe illness and/or sudden deaths.

Restrict access to your property and poultry.

Keep it clean. Wear clean clothes, scrub boots/shoes with disinfectant and wash hands thoroughly before and after contact with your flock.

If you, your employees or family have been on other farms, or other places where there is livestock and/or poultry, clean and disinfect your vehicle tires and equipment before returning home.

Don’t share equipment, tools, or other supplies with other livestock or poultry owners.

In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, making sure wild birds cannot access domestic poultry’s feed and water sources.

Report sick birds immediately to the USDA at 866-536-7593, Iowa Department of Agriculture at 515-281-5305, or your veterinarian. Early detection is important to prevent the spread of disease.