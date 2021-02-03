‘BRR Ride’ Will Live Up to Its Name for Bicyclists This Weekend

PERRY, IOWA — Never has there been a more appropriate name for a bike ride than this weekend’s annual ‘Bike Ride to Rippey‘ … also known as the ‘BRR Ride’. Hundreds of cyclists will set out from Perry for a 50+ mile ride north to the town of Rippey in weather that will barely be in the single digits.

The ride has been held annually since 1977. It was canceled once in the 80’s due to bad weather. This year’s ride is still going on as scheduled, despite an arctic forecast. In fact, the extreme cold could attract even more riders.

“We’ve got folks that are looking for that cold and that’s what they’re really wanting,” says Lynsi Pasutti with the Perry Chamber of Commerce, “but for others, those fair-weather riders, who will make their decision, we’ll be keeping a close eye to make sure it’s going to still be safe. As long as everyone is bundled up, but that’s ultimately up to those riders to make that decision if they’re prepared for it.”

The ride usually starts at 10:00 am sharp. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, riders can choose their own start time to spread out the traffic. Vendors will be serving food in Perry before the ride. The Lions Club and the Methodist Church in Rippey are also cooking up meals, and hot chocolate will be served along the way. The ride, and the food, helps raise money to welcome guests to the community the rest of the year.

“This is our annual fundraiser for the Perry Chamber so it really sets the tone for the rest of the year for us and it’s a great way to introduce our community to the larger community of Central Iowa and all surrounding (areas),” says Pasutti. Riders from as far away as Tennessee and Colorado are expected to take part as they have for years.